Evercore ISI Trims Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Target Price to $70.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 2.7 %

ELS opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

