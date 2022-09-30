Evercore ISI Trims STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Target Price to $37.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.
STAG Industrial Price Performance
Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $48.27.
STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $38,186,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,358,000 after acquiring an additional 625,080 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.