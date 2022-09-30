Evercore ISI Trims STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Target Price to $37.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $48.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 114.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $38,186,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,358,000 after acquiring an additional 625,080 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

