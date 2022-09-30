Evercore ISI Trims Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Target Price to $2.50

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.40.

Tellurian Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Tellurian Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tellurian by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,162,000 after buying an additional 7,856,617 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $15,400,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,135,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,885 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $5,698,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

