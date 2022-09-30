Evercore ISI Trims Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Target Price to $81.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WELL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Welltower Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.67.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Welltower by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Welltower by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

