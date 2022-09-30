Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.80

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and traded as low as $16.04. Everi shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 575,622 shares trading hands.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The company had revenue of $197.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,848 shares of company stock valued at $613,536. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 212.6% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

