Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.21

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.21 and last traded at C$12.21, with a volume of 1103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.
Evertz Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.04. The stock has a market cap of C$930.72 million and a P/E ratio of 13.28.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
