Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.21

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.21 and last traded at C$12.21, with a volume of 1103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.04. The stock has a market cap of C$930.72 million and a P/E ratio of 13.28.

Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

