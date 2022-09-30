Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the August 31st total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EXCOF remained flat at $5.75 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

