ExNetwork Token (EXNT) One Day Volume Hits $102.00

ExNetwork Token (EXNT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. ExNetwork Token has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $102.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ExNetwork Token has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004037 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010894 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
ExNetwork Token Profile
ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community.
ExNetwork Token Coin Trading
