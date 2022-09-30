Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $506.46

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.46 and traded as low as $452.00. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $475.02, with a volume of 29,104 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on FRFHF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Fairfax Financial Trading Down 2.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $504.84 and a 200 day moving average of $519.04.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
