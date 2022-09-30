Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Farfetch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.53.

Farfetch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $7.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.85. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in Farfetch by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 605,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 216,785 shares during the period. QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 1,128,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 247,826 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 224,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,406,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 189,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

