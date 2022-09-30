Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Up 5.5%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.47. 32,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,274,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $61,097.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,829.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,622 shares of company stock worth $858,196. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP bought a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 122.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

