FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Lowered by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.18. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.