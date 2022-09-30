Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stock Position Lifted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 1.7% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after buying an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 765,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,251,000 after buying an additional 39,099 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 155,166 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. 16,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,497. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12.

