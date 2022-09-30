Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Position Lifted by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,641 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $22,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 203,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 817,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 203,174 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

ONEQ stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

