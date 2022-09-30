Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIS. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.46.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,490,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

