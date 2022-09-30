Financial Contrast: GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) versus The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus price target of $69.67, indicating a potential upside of 86.13%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than GTT Communications.

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and GTT Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.70 billion 0.94 $630.16 million $2.88 13.00 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats GTT Communications on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It also offers connected vehicle services; a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings; and traffic information services, which provide information as to road closings, traffic flow and incident data to consumers with compatible in-vehicle navigation systems, and real-time weather services in vehicles, boats, and planes. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming platform. Further, it offers ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Additionally, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as through its website. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 34.0 million subscribers through Sirius XM and approximately 6.4 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About GTT Communications

(Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

