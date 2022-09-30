First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

FCAP stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.26. First Capital has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.