First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $36.03 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $36,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.78. 151,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,895. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.09 and a 200 day moving average of $246.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

