First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $1.13 Billion in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,219,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,967,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up 17.9% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYD. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $45.83.

