First Command Bank Cuts Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

First Command Bank trimmed its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BP by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,366 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 316,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.71. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

