First Command Bank Sells 305 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Command Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 867.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 713,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,826,000 after buying an additional 639,441 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 40,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 92,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Price Performance

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,993. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

