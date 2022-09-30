First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.06

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.06 and traded as low as $14.82. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 1,535 shares trading hands.

First Financial Northwest Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

In other news, VP Simon Soh sold 18,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $288,501.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,987.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

(Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

