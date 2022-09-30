First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. 282,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 318,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

First Mining Gold Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

