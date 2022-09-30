First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the August 31st total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
FV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,352. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.64.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
