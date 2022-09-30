First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the August 31st total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,352. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.