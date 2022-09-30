First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.93. 14,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,368. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
