First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.93. 14,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,368. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDIV. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,564,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 342,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,728,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.