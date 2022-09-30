First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 1,317,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,805,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 162.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 284,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,416 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $7,568,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 86,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.