First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Shares Up 3.2%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 18 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000.

