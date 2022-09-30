First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Trading 1.4% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.93 and last traded at $51.56. 5,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 21,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Are Smucker & Hostess Buys As Consumers Focus On Food Purchases?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.