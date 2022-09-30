First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 41,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,735,018 shares.The stock last traded at $22.50 and had previously closed at $22.85.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Natural Gas ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

