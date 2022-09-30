First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Short Interest Up 160.3% in September

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 160.3% from the August 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of First Wave BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWBI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 8,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $106.50.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

