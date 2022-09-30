Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases New Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 2.2 %

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $202.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $249.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

