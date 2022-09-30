Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases New Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,415,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $202.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $249.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.77.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.
Willis Towers Watson Public Profile
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
Featured Articles
