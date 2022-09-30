Flamingo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.59 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $34.63 million and $4.59 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Flamingo (FLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 305,681,256 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation.The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community.Discord”

