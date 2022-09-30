FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.39 million.

Shares of FLT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.67. 9,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,522. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $173.34 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.93 and a 200-day moving average of $228.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.90.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

