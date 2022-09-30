FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Trading Down 0.1%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.33 and last traded at $74.36. 111,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 85,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.46.

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 58.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 414.2% during the second quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 186,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 124.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.