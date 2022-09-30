Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.22

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 4611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

A number of research firms have commented on FOR. BTIG Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Douglas Allen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,759.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,800 shares of company stock worth $110,939. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,567,461 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 117,723 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 444,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

