Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 56.8% in September

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOJCY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Danske upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Fortum Oyj stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,888. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

