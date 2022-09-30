Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $109.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

