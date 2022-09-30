Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of FORD stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.81.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
