Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FORD stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Forward Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in Forward Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Forward Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.