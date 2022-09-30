Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Acquires 40,709 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 40,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £12,619.79 ($15,248.66).
Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 2nd, Nigel Rich CBE acquired 150,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($76,123.73).
Foxtons Group Price Performance
FOXT traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 30.10 ($0.36). The company had a trading volume of 1,869,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,027. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.72. The company has a market cap of £94.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Foxtons Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 28.61 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.80 ($0.63).
Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend
Foxtons Group Company Profile
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
