Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Acquires 40,709 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 40,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £12,619.79 ($15,248.66).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Nigel Rich CBE acquired 150,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($76,123.73).

FOXT traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 30.10 ($0.36). The company had a trading volume of 1,869,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,027. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.72. The company has a market cap of £94.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Foxtons Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 28.61 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.80 ($0.63).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

