Frenchie Network (FREN) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Frenchie Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Frenchie Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frenchie Network has a market cap of $91,906.31 and approximately $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,482.20 or 0.99989318 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057897 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00082604 BTC.

Frenchie Network Profile

Frenchie Network is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2021. Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.

Buying and Selling Frenchie Network

According to CryptoCompare, “FREN is a tribute token similiar to “”gm”” and “”gn””. It is a popular meme on crypto twitter and aiming to play together, laugh together, invest together. Telegram “

According to CryptoCompare, "FREN is a tribute token similiar to ""gm"" and ""gn"". It is a popular meme on crypto twitter and aiming to play together, laugh together, invest together. Telegram "

