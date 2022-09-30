Friendz Market Cap Reaches $181,832.82 (FDZ)

Friendz (FDZ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $181,832.82 and $42,419.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s launch date was July 10th, 2019. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered.Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token.”

