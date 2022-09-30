FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises about 0.9% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.68% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $166,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $407,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of FNOV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,785. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

