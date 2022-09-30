FY2022 EPS Estimates for Danone S.A. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danone in a report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Danone’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DANOY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danone from €51.00 ($52.04) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Danone Price Performance

About Danone

Shares of DANOY opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

