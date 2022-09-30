G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down to $15.07

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $14.56. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 801 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIII shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $725.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after buying an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

