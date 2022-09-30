Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading 4.5% Higher

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. 39,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 69,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$45.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Red Lion; Grizzly and Golden Bear; King and King South; E&L; Palm Spring; Sid, Sunrise and Atlin; Black Gold; and Tora Tora properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

