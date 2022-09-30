Gary James Osborne Acquires 6,750 Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Stock

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) Director Gary James Osborne bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,460.40.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

CHR remained flat at C$2.34 on Friday. 128,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,576. The firm has a market capitalization of C$475.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.27 and a 52-week high of C$4.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$392.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Chorus Aviation

CHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.

(Get Rating)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.