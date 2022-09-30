Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Now Covered by Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Generac stock opened at $174.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.32 and a 200 day moving average of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Generac has a 12-month low of $167.11 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 652.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after acquiring an additional 422,280 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $67,051,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

