General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 0.9% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 0.8 %

General Mills stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 46,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $72.31. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.