Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of GCO opened at $40.19 on Friday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $525.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Several analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Genesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Genesco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Genesco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $5,910,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.