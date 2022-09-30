Ghe LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ghe LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.7% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $172.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

